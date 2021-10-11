Mary Lee G. Berggren, age 94, of Council Grove, formerly of Manhattan, died Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Diversicare Health and Rehab Center in Council Grove.
She was born on February 9, 1927 in Hubbel, Nebraska, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Verley) Young. She grew up in the Hubbell area and area and graduated from Hubbell High School with the class of 1944.
Mary Lee was married to Clayton Berggren. They were blessed with two children: Cheryl and Steven. Mary Lee and Clayton later divorced, he preceded her in death in 2008.
Mary Lee worked many different jobs during her life. She worked for International Harvester, while still living in Nebraska, while in Manhattan, she worked at the First National Bank for many years.
She was a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Leader, and also helped teach Bible school at church. She enjoyed bowling when she was younger. Her family will remember her cooking that she loved to do for them, especially during the holiday times. Mary Lee always loved to go to as many of the activities her kids and grandkids were a part of.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Young and her brother-in-law Dale Compton.
Mary Lee is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Monihen (Aaron), of Alta Vista, and her son, Steven Berggren (Kim) of Lathrop, Missouri; her sisters: Juanita June Compton, of Manhattan, and Helen Marie Schardt (Harlan) of Hebron, Nebraska, and her sister-in-law, Mary Young; and also, her 3 grandkids, 9 great-grandkids, and 2 great-great-grandkids.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday October 14, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday October 15, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Interment will follow the service at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Zeandale.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary Lee are suggested to the Dementia Society or to a charity of the Donor’s Choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
