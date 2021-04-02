Mary Louise (Bammes) White, age 88 passed away on March 31, 2021 at Meadowlark Retirement Center in Manhattan, Kansas.
Mary was born on October 15, 1932 in St. George, Kansas. The daughter of Walter and Maxine Bammes. She was one of five children and grew up on the family farm and attended school in St. George.
Mary married Harrison “Dale” White in October 1950 and had three children, which they raised together in Manhattan. Dale preceded her in death in March 1990. Mary enjoyed fishing and camping at Tuttle Creek Lake, getting her hands dirty gardening and nights out bowling with friends. She was also a fantastic comfort food cook. The last few years of her life she spent much of her time with her beloved dog Precious and looked forward to visits with her friend Carl Urbenuck, who was like a son to her.
Mary was preceded in death by her son Paul White, parents Walter and Maxine Bammes and three siblings: Lyle Bammes, Larry Bammes and Wilma Hudson.
Mary is survived by her daughters Barbara Walter and her husband Ron Fowles of Manhattan, and Bonnie Peck of Littleton, Colorado. Additional survivors are 4 grandchildren Christina (Dave) Gepner, Brandon (Julie) Walter, Jennifer Peck and Lee (Alicia) Peck; 10 great grandchildren, one sister Josephine Humbert and friend Madeline Hosier.
A private graveside inurnment service will be held at a later time.
Dove Southeast Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family.
