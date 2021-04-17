Mary Josepha (Jo) Johnston, of Dublin, OH, died April 13, 2021 at Brookdale Muirfield Retirement Community in Dublin, OH.
Jo was born November 15, 1927 in Marysville, KS, one of twin daughters born to Joseph Lammerding and Maria (Garrell) Lammerding. She grew up on the family dairy farm near Marysville and graduated from Marysville High School in 1945. She attended Kansas State University and the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, from which she graduated in 1948 with a degree in Dietetics. In 1949 she completed an internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans.
In 1952 she met and married LeRoy Johnston Jr. Jo and LeRoy moved to Venezuela for LeRoy’s work, where they lived from 1953 to 1969. During that time, their two children, LeRoy III and Jan Marie were born. LeRoy’s next assignment was in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles, where they lived from 1969 to 1974.
In 1974, after LeRoy’s retirement, the couple moved to Riley County, KS. Jo and LeRoy enjoyed many years together on their ranch north of Olsburg on Spring Creek. The couple enjoyed having their grandchildren over for extended stays on the ranch in the summers. Jo and LeRoy traveled all over the world and to all 50 states. Jo enjoyed going on sailing trips with family in the Caribbean. She also enjoyed playing bridge and sewing. She was a member of PEO Sisterhood Chapter 11, the University of Kansas Chancellor’s Club, and St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Jo and LeRoy moved to Manhattan, KS in 1998. Jo and LeRoy remained happily married for 65 years.
Jo was preceded in death by LeRoy in 2018 and by her brother Francis Lammerding in 2005. Jo is survived by her children LeRoy Johnston III (Terri) of Dublin, OH and Jan Marie Johnston, MD (Kevin Smith, MD) of Solana Beach, CA; her twin sister Mary Elizabeth (Lammerding) Wempe, of Manhattan; three grandchildren, Tristan, Pelham and Antonia; five great grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Inurnment will follow the memorial service at St. Gregory’s Cemetery in Marysville, KS.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jo are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church and/or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
