Mary Patricia (Bushey) Johannes, 84, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
Pat, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was born on December 15, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas, to the late Henry P. and Pauline J. (Burlie) Bushey.
Pat grew up in St. Marys, KS where she attended grade school and high school. She met her future husband, John Raymond Johannes, while she was attending Marymount College in Salina.
Pat and John were joined in marriage at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys, KS, on June 7, 1958. They had their family in Salina, KS, and were transferred to Delphos, Lyons, Hutchinson, Abilene, and Manhattan during John’s career with KP&L.
Pat earned her Bachelor’s degree in Art from Marymount College. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Her devotion to her faith was matched only by her devotion to her family. Pat loved her family more than anything and always enjoyed when they got together, especially at Christmas. She and her husband, John, also enjoyed fishing and hunting together.
Holding her in loving memory are her children, Sherry McKee (Westin), Salina, Tracey Evans (Link), The Woodlands, TX, Greg Johannes (Jennifer), Onaga, and Cristy Donnelly (Thad), Wamego; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (plus one more on the way); and sister, Jane Ernst, (Wayne), Boise, Idaho. Mary Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of nearly 64 years, John, on March 21, 2022. She will be deeply missed and always loved.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in Salina. A rosary service will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Weber officiating. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.
Her family is deeply grateful for the care she received from the staff at the Wroten House at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Center.
Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to Seven Dolors Catholic Church; Catholic Relief Services, c/o Salina Diocese; or Meadowlark Hills Wroten House, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St. Salina, KS 67401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.