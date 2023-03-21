Mary Jo Griffith, age 94, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Mary Jo was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Leavenworth, KS and received her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and education from Kansas State University, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Thereafter Mary Jo received her Master of Science degree in education from Iowa State University and her Doctorate degree in education from The Ohio State University.
Mary Jo began her teaching career at Marymount College in Salina, Kansas before becoming a beloved professor at her alma mater, Kansas State University’s College of Education, where she taught for 35 years.
She enjoyed traveling the world, was an avid Kansas State athletics supporter and could often be found around Manhattan playing Bridge with friends.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Eleanor Griffith, and her sister Eleanor Stolzer (Bill).
She is survived by her sister Martha Dean (Dr. Richard), two nieces, Ellen Bolen (Dan) and Mary Kevin Giller (Tom); five nephews R. Thomas Dean (Dr. Gretchen), Matthew Dean (Katie), Evan Dean (Alison), Patrick Dean (Courtney) and Mark Dean (Kate) and many great nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Tonganoxie, KS, with Fr. Mark Goldasich officiating. Place of interment will be the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Tonganoxie, KS.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan, KS.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Manhattan Catholic Schools or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.