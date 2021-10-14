Mary Patricia (Whitehair) Hosler was born to the late Norman Vincent Whitehair and Francis Yvonne (Meade) Whitehair on May 2, 1950 at Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene Kansas. Mary was united in holy matrimony, to late husband Steven Lewis Hosler of Manhattan Kansas, on April 5, 1975, at Assumption Catholic Church of Topeka. Mary went to join her husband in heaven on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Mary passed away at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City Missouri, where she received excellent care to the end and the Last Rites. Mary was also proceeded in death by sister Jane C. Whitehair.
Mary will forever be cherished in the lives of her Family. She is survived by daughter Colleen Monica (Hosler) McConnell; son-in-law Kevin Richard McConnell; grandsons Myles Richard McConnell and Marshall Lewis McConnell, all of Independence, Missouri, and families of sisters Norma Ann Battle of Olathe, KS; Rita Larsen of Milwaukee, WI; Theresa Solis of Dallas, TX; and Margie Michal of Manhattan, KS.
Joint services for Mary and Steven will be held Friday October 29, 2021. Grave site service will be performed by Father Ryan McCandless of Seven Dolors Catholic Parish. Services will be held at 3pm at Sunrise Cemetery, Section C, Block 3. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seven Dolors Catholic Parish.
