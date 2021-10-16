Manhattan, KS - Mary Elizabeth (Hebrank) Weil Stiver, passed away Oct. 12, 2021 in Manhattan, KS. Born May 25, 1941 on a rural farm near Wilsey, KS, she was the daughter of Albert Eugene and Mary Margaret (Scott) Hebrank. On Nov. 23, 1963, she married Jerry David Weil in Council Grove, KS. She married Harold Eugene Stiver on June 10, 2005 in Manhattan, KS.
Mary graduated from Wilsey Rural High School (1959), Emporia State Teacher’s College (1964) and Kansas State University (1977). She taught 8 years in Manhattan, Maryland, Illinois and thirty years for Barton Co. Special Services in Ellinwood and Great Bend, KS. With a love of music, Mary was often involved in solos, musicals, and church choirs. She was involved with Delta Kappa Gamma, 4-H Leadership and the Kansas Arabian Horse Club.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Stiver, of the home, daughter Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Baxter of Tucson, AZ and son Jason (Kim) Weil of Topeka, KS; grandchildren Rachel Baxter, Jared Weil, Justin Weil; sister-in-laws V. Maurine Hebrank, and Carol (Mike) Warden, of Manhattan, KS; three step-daughters and six step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling; Kenneth E. Hebrank.
Cremation has taken place and at her request, private family only services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at: Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502-414916
Memorials are suggested to the Kansas State University Foundation or Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.