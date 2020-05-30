Mary Ellen Gutierez, 80, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, May 30th, with her family by her side. Mary was born in Canyon City, CO on April 16, 1940.
Services are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.
