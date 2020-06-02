Mary Ellen Gutierez, 80, of Manhattan, passed away early Saturday morning, May 30th, at Good Shepherd Hospice House. Mary was born in Pueblo, CO on April 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Angelina (Jaramillo) and Juan Gomez. She had worked for many years at restaurants in downtown Manhattan.
Mary is survived by daughters, Jessica Wooten, of Manhattan; Emily Base, of Tulsa and Sandy Vigil. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren.
A private inurnment service will be at the Sunrise Cemetery. Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation are assisting the family with arrangements. To send an on-line condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com.
