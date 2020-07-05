Mary Pearl Fleming, 82, of St. George, Kansas, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A time of remembrance will be held at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society and Rescue Connections. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
