Mary F. Malone, 81, Manhattan, passed away Sunday, November 14th, at the Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. Mary was a cook for many years at the fraternities and sororities of Kansas State University.
Mary F. Malone was born in Queen City, Texas on January 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Ethel Mae (Webster) Richardson and Mose Richardson, Sr. She was the widow of Billy Q. Malone who passed away on November 23, 2006. She attended Manhattan and vocational school.
Mary was an exceptional wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved all of her family with all of her heart. She was a woman of faith, she shared her wisdom with all. And most importantly she had a forgiving heart and truly showed everyone, unconditional love.
Mary loved to crochet always making blankets and doll dresses, she also loved to watch sports, especially football. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Mary was survived by her daughter, Vanessa D. Davis, of Manhattan and a son, Charles E. Davis, of Manhattan, Kansas; three sisters, Oddie B. Page, of Domino, Texas; Della M. Geary, of ElPaso, Texas; Rose L. Boone, of Domino, Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: James Merriweather, Jr; Leland Merriweather; Jamour Williamson; Keana Davis; Devin Davis; Cliffton Tucker, Mario Williamson, Percy Davis, Rebeca Romero and 16 Great-grandchildren:
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 3 children (Sexton Earl Davis, Vester D. Williamson, James Isaac Merriweather)
A Home Going Celebration will be at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 27th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan with Pastor T. M. Johnson, Jr of the Temple of Peace Church officiating.
Burial will be at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. To send an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com.
Repass to follow at the: Blue Hills Room 2315Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan, Ks
