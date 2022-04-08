Mary was born in Topeka, KS on November 17, 1965 and was raised by her parents Rosella Hiebert Ogg and William Duerson Ogg along side her older brother Joel Duerson Ogg in Manhattan, KS. She lost her five-month fight with metastatic melanoma on March 27, 2022 in her home in Tulsa, OK.
Mary arrived as a curly, red-haired bundle of joy and remained so until she left us to soon at the age of 56 years old.
Mary attended schools in Manhattan, KS graduating from Manhattan High School in 1984. She then attended Kansas State University and MATC where she completed a Business/Accounting program.
Mary worked in Manhattan before moving to Topeka where she worked for American Investors. Mary then moved to Tulsa and worked for HSBC before moving to U.S. Cellular where she worked for many years until she became ill this fall.
She met Darrin Allen Hoar while living in Topeka and they married on November 28, 1998. They welcomed a daughter, Casandra Leigh Hoar on July 10, 2000 and moved to Tulsa OK in 2005.
Mary had a caring and generous spirit. She reached out and tried to help every person and animal she met. She was a good friend and treated everyone with grace and kindness!
Mary is survived by her daughter, Casandra Hoar, Tulsa, OK; her friend and former husband, Darrin Hoar, Pryor, OK; her mother, Rosella A. Ogg, Manhattan, KS; her brother, Joel D. Ogg, Sapulpa, OK, and numerous beloved cousins and colleagues.She was preceded in death by her father, William D. Ogg in 1995.
Services are planned in Tulsa on April 30th and in Manhattan, KS on April 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road, Manhattan, KS. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am in the Narthex. Memorials to fight cancer or to a charity of your choice would be a reflection of her caring spirit.
