Mary Elizabeth Cottom died Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born August 18, 1944, in Manhattan, to Herman B. and Allene E. (O’Neill) Brumm. She attended Manhattan Schools, graduating from Manhattan High in 1962, followed by two years at Washburn University in Topeka, KS.

On August 18, 1968, she married Melvin C (Mel) Cottom in Manhattan. He was a member of the electrical engineering faculty at Kansas State University. He died on November 19, 2011, in Manhattan.

