Mary Elizabeth Cottom died Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born August 18, 1944, in Manhattan, to Herman B. and Allene E. (O’Neill) Brumm. She attended Manhattan Schools, graduating from Manhattan High in 1962, followed by two years at Washburn University in Topeka, KS.
On August 18, 1968, she married Melvin C (Mel) Cottom in Manhattan. He was a member of the electrical engineering faculty at Kansas State University. He died on November 19, 2011, in Manhattan.
They shared a longtime interest in history and the arts and were active supporters of many organizations. Over the years, she served on the boards of the Riley County Historical Society, the Kansas State Historical Society, and the Friends Advisory Board of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Brumm.
Survivors include an extraordinary group of friends including Julie, Mitch, Janet, Stormy, George, Jeri, Shirley, Chris, Tom, Virginia, and Brenda.
Memorials have been established with the KSU Foundation for Beach Museum of Art 2323 Anderson Ave #500 Manhattan, KS 66502, or The Washburn University Foundation for the Sunflower Music Festival Endowment.
There were no services. Burial was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zeandale Township Community, Manhattan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.