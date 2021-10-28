Mary Louise (Beat) Brockman, age 86, of Manhattan, died October 22, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born September 28, 1935, in Kingman, Kansas, to Albert John “AJ” and Mary Eileen (Evans) Beat. The family moved to Wichita, KS, where she graduated from Cathedral High School.
Her first job after high school was in the bookkeeping department of a local bank for one year. She was employed with US District Court Clerk’s Office in Wichita for over nine years where she took a leave to assist with her father’s care. Later she returned to US District Court in Kansas City, KS, working for Judge Miller for over six years.
She was married to Carl William Brockman on July 25, 1975. They lived most of their lives together in Manhattan, KS. Carl preceded her in death on March 8, 2021.
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Virginia L. Beat (Richard) Balbierz, Albert E. “Bud” Beat, Roy H. Beat, and Jeanne A. Beat (Ervin) Miller; and one niece Sherry Balbierz King.
Mary is survived by close cousins Sister Norma Lee Evans and Donna Evans Noblit; nieces and nephews: Catherine Balbierz (Linda Gebert), Patricia Balbierz Harding, Tom (Karen) Balbierz, Mark Beat, Theresa Miller (Mark) McFarland, Amy Miller (Michael) Walker; and her step-children and their families: Karla Brockman, Michael (Karla) Brockman, Rebecca (Larry) Johnson, and Kraig (Sara) Brockman.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Private family graveside services will be held at Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
