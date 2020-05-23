Mary Beth Hauer, age 87, of Manhattan, died May 22, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice
House in Manhattan.
She was born August 16, 1932, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne Delbert and Venla
(Sondergard) Sieh. She moved to Manhattan and attended local schools and graduated from
Manhattan High School. She then attended and later graduated from Kansas State University
with her Bachelors in Music Education on the piano.
On January 28, 1953, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan, she was married to Edward
William Hauer.
The family moved with Ed’s military service obligations for several years and then settled in
Evergreen, Colorado, in 1962. They returned to Manhattan in 1993.
For many years Mary Beth gave private piano lessons in their home.
Mary Beth was an active member of the Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen and then
First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. She was the church organist in Evergreen and then the
substitute organist at First Lutheran and also played for the church services at local nursing
homes.
While in Evergreen she helped start the Evergreen Players in a local theater. While in
Manhattan she was active in Pilot Club and Domestic Science. Mary Beth had a love and
passion for music her entire life.
Survivors include her husband Ed of Manhattan; five children: Bill Hauer and his wife Anne of
Fairbanks, Alaska, Greg Hauer of Cascade Locks, Oregon, Peter Hauer of Colorado Springs,
Colorado, Becky Trenary and her husband Gary of Morrison, Colorado, and Jane Holba and her
husband Bob of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with private family graveside services at Carnahan Creek Cemetery north
of Manhattan, with the Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church to establish an endowment
for Youth Music Education. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-
Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
