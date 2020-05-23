Mary Beth Hauer, age 87, of Manhattan, died May 22, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice

House in Manhattan.

She was born August 16, 1932, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne Delbert and Venla

(Sondergard) Sieh. She moved to Manhattan and attended local schools and graduated from

Manhattan High School. She then attended and later graduated from Kansas State University

with her Bachelors in Music Education on the piano.

On January 28, 1953, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan, she was married to Edward

William Hauer.

The family moved with Ed’s military service obligations for several years and then settled in

Evergreen, Colorado, in 1962. They returned to Manhattan in 1993.

For many years Mary Beth gave private piano lessons in their home.

Mary Beth was an active member of the Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen and then

First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. She was the church organist in Evergreen and then the

substitute organist at First Lutheran and also played for the church services at local nursing

homes.

While in Evergreen she helped start the Evergreen Players in a local theater. While in

Manhattan she was active in Pilot Club and Domestic Science. Mary Beth had a love and

passion for music her entire life.

Survivors include her husband Ed of Manhattan; five children: Bill Hauer and his wife Anne of

Fairbanks, Alaska, Greg Hauer of Cascade Locks, Oregon, Peter Hauer of Colorado Springs,

Colorado, Becky Trenary and her husband Gary of Morrison, Colorado, and Jane Holba and her

husband Bob of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned with private family graveside services at Carnahan Creek Cemetery north

of Manhattan, with the Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at

www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church to establish an endowment

for Youth Music Education. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-

Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

