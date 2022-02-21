Mary K. Basler, 91, of Manhattan, KS, died February 19, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born on September 5, 1930, in Pontiac, IL to Martin and Katherine Eisele. She married Joseph T. Basler on May 7, 1960, in Peoria, IL.
Mary was a devout member of St. Philomena Catholic Church prior to relocating to Manhattan, KS. She was employed by Ruppman Marketing and Commercial National Bank. Upon retirement she enjoyed walking with neighbors, spending time with grandchildren, traveling to Europe and praying in the adoration chapel.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph (Lori) Basler Jr. of North Carolina, and Paul (Dee) Basler of Texas; and one daughter, Diane (Phil) Shankwitz of Kansas. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and one sister.
The family extends a personal thank you to the staff of Via Christi Village whose compassionate, loving care created an extended family.
A private burial and blessing will occur in Peoria, IL. Local arrangements are being provided by Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Masses to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Memorial may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
