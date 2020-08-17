Mary Ellen Bartley, age 74, of Wichita, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care, in Crestview, Kansas. Graveside services are planned for 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, west of Barnes. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
