Mary Elizabeth Anderson, 90, of Alma, Kansas, died Monday, August 2, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 7, at the Swedish Cemetery, south of Alma. Visitation: Friday, 6:00 to 800 pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice House.
