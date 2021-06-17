WAMEGO – Marvin “Short” Leroy Brabb, 93, Alta Vista, KS passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, KS.
On January 1, 1928 Marvin, was born to William and Elva (Sission) Brabb at their home in rural Alta Vista, KS. He attended Hillside Country School and then Alta Vista High School. Marvin worked for over 50 years for Wolgast Lumber Company as a carpenter, building houses, sheds, barns and furniture.
When he wasn’t working from Alta Vista, he was working on the family farm as a stockman and farmer.
Even after retiring, he dedicated many hours raising cattle, fixing fence and baling hay. He was united in marriage with June Josephine Pride on October 1, 1947. After marrying June, they moved a house to a hilltop in Wabaunsee County and never saw a reason to move from there. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2008.
“Short”, or “Shorty Brabb”, translated his work skills into his hobbies. He spent a lot of his free time building cabinetry, furniture and wood toys, as well as attending cattle sales. He always enjoyed hearing a good joke at the sale barn and working on the farm was a real passion of his. Short also enjoyed hunting prairie chickens and quail when he was younger. June and Marvin often played cards with friends and family, and loved to dance. Every Saturday night, Short would turn the television on to the RFD channel so he could hear polka music. He was a member of the Welcome Presbyterian Church until it closed.
He is survived by four children, Terry Brabb (Julia), Louisville, KY, Susan Bohlken (Bob), Townsend, MT, Randy Brabb (Marty), Kansas City, MO, and Doug Brabb (Tammi) Osage City, KS; three grandchildren, Wes Bohlken (Lanette), Josh Brabb (Crystal), and Kyle Brabb (Allie); one step-grandson, Jordan ‘Elias’ Smith; one sister, Vada Ramsour; a sister-in-law, Ester Brabb;, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by three siblings, Harvey Brabb, Mary Tulley, and Kenneth Brabb; one grandchild, Teresa Green; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Brabb and Joshua Boulken.
Funeral Services for Marvin will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18 th , 2021 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, KS. Private burial will take place in the Dwight Cemetery in Dwight, KS.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17 th at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the Simpson United Methodist Church in Alta Vista, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401. Condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
