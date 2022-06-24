Martin Jones Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martin Jones, 69, of Manhattan, died June 13, 2022.He was born on September 22, 1952 in Manhattan, the son of Lawrence and Rena Jones.Services will be held at a later date.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Lighting strike causes fire at Manhattan duplex Riley County talks Tabor Valley bridge replacement Parents as refs? City officials say they can't find or afford officials for youth sports Police report for June 24, 2022 Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for abortion in Kansas Moran, Marshall praise Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade Abortion banned in Missouri as trigger law takes effect, following Supreme Court ruling Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan couple ready to finally feature garden with others on annual tourKBI executes search warrants at JCPDWamego city manager: Police chief 'no longer employed' following suspensionNBAF officials detail some of federal disease lab's safety proceduresManhattan parks and rec struggling to provide programming for fallDerby 4-star running back Dylan Edwards picks K-StateCity declares intent to annex Scorpion developmentK-State football lands 2 commits on TuesdayRegents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's vetoNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
