Martha Miller Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martha A. Miller, age 85, of Manhattan, died September 26, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Stolzer House, where she had been a resident for four days.Martha was born on February 23, 1937, in the family home in California, MO.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County crews put out tractor fire near Leonardville Kansas Supreme Court justices on tour of state say they hear up to 1,300 cases a year Wamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness City supports neighborhood revitalization program to improve housing Riley, surrounding counties move into moderate category for COVID cases White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub WHEN THE WHIP COMES DOWN: Betting picks and tips for Week 5 CLIFT | Bright young cast of 'Don't Worry, Darling' not enough to save the film Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanManhattan woman dies in car crashAnne NielsenRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25La Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessClay Center man dies after school bus strikes himAnne Nielsen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.