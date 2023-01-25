Our dear mother Martha C. Milas (nee Samuelson) sadly passed away after complications from surgery with her family at her side on January 10th, 2023, at the age of 83. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for us. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Lorain, Ohio.
Martha was born on March 16, 1939 in Manhattan, Kansas to John and Elsa Samuelson. She lived in rural Kansas and attended Olsburg High School. She furthered her education at Kansas State University where she was a member of Clovia House and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. In college she met and later married Raymond J. Milas who was in the US Army stationed at Fort Riley Kansas. After college they started a family in Indiana and later moved to Lorain, Ohio. Martha worked at Lorain County Community College for over 30 years and retired in 2001. Martha enjoyed her family, grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and baking sweets.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond J. Milas, parents John A. & Elsa C. Samuelson Borg (nee Fritzson), and her step father Hjalmar Borg. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her brother Dr John D Samuelson (Laverna) (Dodgeville, WI), children Brian Milas (Revere, MA), Brenda Milas (fiance Dale) (Dublin, OH), grandchildren Erika Lytle, Thomas Lytle, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors, and friends.
Visitation (10-11am) and memorial service (11am) will be held at First Lutheran Church, Lorain OH on Saturday January 28th, 2023
Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst OH
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Martha’s name to the American Heart Association or the Lakeview Rose Garden in Lorain, OH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.