Martha “Marty” Mae (Rush) Lehmann, 77, of Manhattan, KS, died on August 8, 2022, at Olathe Health Hospice House following the aftermath of a major stroke.
Marty, named after her wonderful grandmother, Marta LaSagna, with whom she had a special relationship, was born on December 12, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Paul and Katherine (LaSagna) Rush.
Although Marty had several jobs, from working at Goldblatt’s to Wendy’s, she spent most of her career as a homemaker tending to her sons and all their events throughout the Manhattan area, having fond memories of countless summer baseball games. She earned her Associates Degree in Medical Records and worked many years at Kansas State University’s Lafene Health Center. One of her greatest joys was when she became a grandmother and doting on her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the playground and was very adept at maneuvering the slide with both boys in hand.
In her spare time, Marty could be found doing crossword puzzles, watching NCIS and the Game Show Network, and walking her four-legged animal pals, Oscar and Tucker. She loved to laugh, and had great fun watching old movie comedies. Above all, she loved being with her family and friends.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lee Rush and Joseph Rush, sisters Joann Rush and Paulette Green, sister-in-law, Patricia Rush, and father to her children, Tom “The Dough Doctor” Lehmann.
She is survived by her sons Jerald Lehmann (Troy Gormally) of Olathe, KS, and Timothy Lehmann (Janice) of Newark, DE, and grandsons, Connor Lehmann and Parker Lehmann of Newark, DE, her brothers Paul Rush, Jr., John Rush, Thomas Rush (Lyn), Michael Rush (Julie), and sisters, Betty Eckhardt (Daryl), and Faye Reheis (Larry), and brother-in-law, James Green.
Funeral services will be held at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with viewing at 10 am and service at 11 am. For those unable to attend, you are invited to the live stream on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
In memory of Marty, please consider donations to Flint Hills Bread Basket, 905 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS 66502, or Olathe Health Hospice House, 15310 South Marion Street, Olathe, KS 66061. Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
