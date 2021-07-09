Martha Elaine Onek Biesenthal, age 91, was called to her heavenly home on July 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Burial will be held prior to the service at 9:30 am, at Fairview Cemetery on Fox Road, south of Wheaton. Visitation on Tuesday at the funeral home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
