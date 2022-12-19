Martha Ann Olson, age 97, of Manhattan, died December 13, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born November 25, 1925, in LaGrange, Illinois, the daughter of Fred Henry and Helen (Kirby) Baschen.
Martha Ann attended elementary school in LaGrange, IL, and then graduated from high school in Momence, IL. She attended Monticello Women’s College in Godfrey, IL, and then transferred to Iowa State University in Ames, and earned her degree in Dietetics.
While at Iowa State she met Jay Richard Olson, DVM, and they were married on April 2, 1947, at the family home in Momence.
The family lived in Lindsborg, Kansas, from 1952 to 1970 where Dr. Olson was the local Veterinarian. While in Lindsborg she was active in Bethany Lutheran Church and in the Lindsborg community. In 1970, the family moved to Manhattan.
Martha Ann was a dietician at Asbury Hospital in Salina and after moving to Manhattan was a dietician at Lafene Student Center at Kansas State for 22 years.
She was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan and helped with the food pantry for many years. She was also a member of several bridge groups, P.E.O Chapter BD, Tri Delta Sorority, Review Club, College Horse Club and had served as President of the Club. Martha Ann also volunteered as a Docent for Konza Prairie, she was in the first class of Docents, was a Docent for Sunset Zoo, and had volunteered and served on the board of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Martha Ann enjoyed playing bridge and cards, travelling and was a KSU Football fan. She played cards the day before she passed away. Most of all Martha Ann was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them and loved the many trips they made together. In short, she lived an active and adventuresome life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Jay Richard Olson on May 6, 1977; by her son Mark Allen Olson on Feb. 13, 1974; and by three siblings: Bill Baschen, Helen Ingvoldstad and Susan Reising.
Survivors include her three children: Beth Novotny and her husband Matt of Pratt, KS, John Olson of Wichita, and Dan Olson and his wife Chris of Wamego; eight grandsons: Willie, Joe, Jon and Steven Novotny, Cooper, Nick, Carter and Jay Olson; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law Bob Reising of Momence, IL.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 27th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas State University Foundation for the Dr. J.R. Olson Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
