Martha A. Miller, age 85, of Manhattan, died September 26, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Stolzer House, where she had been a resident for four days. She had suffered from dementia and then neuropathy for the past year. She leaves behind her husband Mike, her two sons Clay (wife Jan) and Kyle, all in the Dallas area, and a granddaughter Emily, attending UNT in Denton, TX.

Martha was born on February 23, 1937, in the family home in California, MO, the daughter of Fowler and Dorothy (Stark) Young. By the time she was in 6th grade the family had moved 8 times always living on a ranch where her father was employed as a ranch manager. This took the family from Missouri, to Oklahoma, to the mountains of Colorado where she became a skier, learned to groom show calves, and helped herd cattle to the free range in the summer. And learned to whistle very loudly through her front teeth – a talent that came in handy in later years when she was called forward to get the attention of a large gathering. The family then returned to Missouri where they lived in Liberty. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Fowler A. Young.

