Martha A. Miller, age 85, of Manhattan, died September 26, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Stolzer House, where she had been a resident for four days. She had suffered from dementia and then neuropathy for the past year. She leaves behind her husband Mike, her two sons Clay (wife Jan) and Kyle, all in the Dallas area, and a granddaughter Emily, attending UNT in Denton, TX.
Martha was born on February 23, 1937, in the family home in California, MO, the daughter of Fowler and Dorothy (Stark) Young. By the time she was in 6th grade the family had moved 8 times always living on a ranch where her father was employed as a ranch manager. This took the family from Missouri, to Oklahoma, to the mountains of Colorado where she became a skier, learned to groom show calves, and helped herd cattle to the free range in the summer. And learned to whistle very loudly through her front teeth – a talent that came in handy in later years when she was called forward to get the attention of a large gathering. The family then returned to Missouri where they lived in Liberty. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Fowler A. Young.
After graduating from Liberty High School, she attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After earning a BS in 1959, she headed to Iowa State to attend graduate school. While at Iowa State she met her future husband Mike. Shortly after receiving her MS degree in 1960, they were married in Liberty and then moved to Manhattan where Mike was on the faculty of Kansas State University. Not finished with education she returned to school and received a PhD in Adult and Continuing Education from Kansas State University – at age 57!
Martha was very active in volunteer and social activities. She was a strong supporter of the arts, and was an early supporter of the Beach Museum of Art where she was a long-time member of the Friends of the Beach and past president. Martha was also a long-time member of Town and Country Garden Club, where she worked to beautify City Park, Sunset Zoo, and several city sites with plants and flowers. As an enthusiastic day lily grower her yards were covered with many varieties. People strolling by would frequently stop and ask if it would be alright for them to come in and tour the yard.
Supporting education became very important to her – both for her and for others. She served as PTA president for two different schools. She was a member of the local USD 383 School Board for 12 years, twice serving as president. She served as Region 4 Vice President of the Kansas Association of School Boards and later as President of the state organization. She made many presentations, and led clinics and seminars at state and national conventions. She was on the Board of Directors of the National School Board Association, leading clinics on three occasions at national conventions.
Martha had an educational consulting business. Martha Miller and Associates, that focused on governance education and superintendent selection. She assisted schools in the state in candidate screening and final selection.
Martha loved to travel. Not long after arriving in Manhattan they purchased a camper that took them to almost every state and all across Canada. When the boys were grown and had interfering activities, somehow camping wasn’t quite as much fun without them, so the camper and big station wagon were sold. After retirement, travels took them to many countries, Italy was always a favorite particularly Tuscany and the Cinque Terre areas. Further travels to South America, to the far east China, Thailand, and the Philippines were also favorites. Finally, their trips took them to Oaxaca, Mexico, where they enjoyed spending the winter months for about 14 years.
What a great life it was!
A Celebration of Martha’s Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 8th, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ or Doctors Without Borders. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
