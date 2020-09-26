On September 21, 2020, Marlene Kay Sedillos (Johnson), passed away into God’s grace peacefully at her home in Manhattan. She was the daughter of Aylesworth Clyde Johnson and Evelyn Lorraine Johnson (Kimble), sister of Carolyn Sue Braaten (Johnson), Charlene May Brownson (Johnson), Jimmy John Johnson, and Amy Lorraine Johnson. Marlene was the mother of Phillip James Sedillos and Sandra Kay Sedillos; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one.
Marlene had a marriage of 20 years to Raymond Adam Sedillos (deceased).
Along the way she was very accomplished in her educational pursuits, up to and including a doctorate degree in Adult Education from Kansas State. She was passionate about her education, and thrived on helping others in their lives, particularly her family. Marlene worked 13 years at Barton Community College and finished her career at Manhattan Area Technical College, having worked there for 14 years. She instructed students in effective writing and communication skills. In life Marlene touched the lives of all fortunate enough to have met or known her. She will be greatly missed by all. Words can not describe the experiences, efforts, and selflessness of Marlene, God rest her soul.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences maybe left for the family through the funeral home website at www.YMLfuneralhome.com
