Mark Weis Oct 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Samuel Weis, MD, age 58, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died at his residence of natural causes.He was born June 10, 1964, in Lawrence, KS.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mark Samuel Weis Obituary Scottsdale Lawrence Arizona Funeral Home Ks Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement OUR NEIGHBORS | New K-State climatologist looks for 'hidden stories' in climate data USD 383 board to consider facility fee increase MHS girls' golf finishes 2nd at home ahead of regionals Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show MHS girls' tennis wins league for 4th time in 5 years Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island' Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28RCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeJunction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderSecond location identified for proposed senior living facilityManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsAnne NielsenManhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double murder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.