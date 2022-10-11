Mark Samuel Weis lived his fifty-eight years on earth with a full heart, a bright smile, and an unrelenting spirit. When he was a child he pursued his love of music, nature, service, and athletics. During his time at Manhattan High school he played Varsity Basketball, sang in the school choir (Chamber and Pops choir) and earned his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. During his time as a scout he was selected to participate in the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and Scout High-Adventure Camp in Canada, which are high honors in the Eagle Scout program. When he was just sixteen he went to live in Peru for a summer, where he became fluent in Spanish. After returning to the United States and graduating from Manhattan High School with honors he attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a double bachelors in Biology and English (again with honors) while making memories with his brothers in Kappa Sigma fraternity. He accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, after attending medical school at Kansas as well, a double Jayhawk. During his life he used his creativity combined with his knowledge of medicine to undertake several entrepreneurship endeavors. In his later years he became an author, and accomplished the feat of having six different books published. But most importantly, he lived his life as a devout Christian, a true believer; one who would share his love and fear of God with anyone and everyone would listen. At just twenty-four years old he embarked on a Mission trip for Mercy Ships, where he helped treat and heal children with cleft palates in Jamaica; and witnessed to the people there in Christ name.
At thirty-five years old, he persevered through a medical condition that would have left most people in a state of defeat. While living in Bowling Green, Kentucky and working as a doctor; he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. A tragic fate for anyone, but even more devastating for a man beginning his career, who at the time had a five-year old son and a two-year old daughter. But he met his disease without fear, and agreed to undergo, what was at the time; an experimental procedure to remove his tumor and save his life. He went to Boston to be treated by Harvard University’s Head Neurosurgeon, Dr. Peter McLaren Black. He received that surgery, knowing that he only had a 10% chance of waking up from it. But, with God at his side, he had no fear. He felt he had to do whatever it took to survive; to be a father to his children. He survived that lobotomy, losing fifteen percent of his brain in the process, but retaining his life. His doctors called his recovery a “miracle”. He felt that every day was a gift after that, and he treated the next twenty-three years after that surgery with love and gratitude.
