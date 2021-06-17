M. Mark Sexton passed away on June 14, 2021, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.
Mark was born May 29, 1954, to Mervin and Cecelia Sexton in Salina, KS. After high school Mark began his career working for Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer in 1981 and remained there until his retirement in 2014. Mark stayed busy after retirement and was frequently seen around Manhattan Commission Company helping his father with various business operations.
Survivors include his mother Cecelia Sexton; one sister: Christine Graham; four children: Kathryn (Kate) Sexton, Annabelle Wilson (David), Jesse Sexton, and Molly Meeks (Jeremy); 12 grandchildren: Racelee, Julian, Luke, Jase, Kyndall, Sophia, Taytum, Jhett, Nolan, Savannah, Kelce, and Beckham; and one stepson: Colt Hoke, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Mervin Sexton, and his sisters Amy Hodges, Jill Ross, and Jarda Fitzwater.
In 2018 he married Evan (Nikki) Watkins, she survives of the home.
Mark will be remembered for his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and living life in the fast lane. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely. Those who knew and loved him will remember his no nonsense attitude, his love for yardwork, and strong work ethic. He was often heard telling those around him that there was always something that could be done.
Funeral services are set for 10:00 a.m. Friday June 18, 2021, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
