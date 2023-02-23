Mark Edward Fowler passed away unexpectedly in Manhattan, KS on the afternoon of February 20, 2023. He was 52.

Fowler was born on March 18th, 1970 in Pratt, KS to Thomas and Ruth (Fruit) Fowler. He grew up with deep agricultural roots here in Lyon County. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1988. Fowler graduated from Kansas State University in 1992 where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Milling Science and Management. He later also completed his master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University. 

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.