Mark Joseph Dickerson, age 63, passed away on August 10th, 2022 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

Mark was born on April 7th, 1959 to Jerry and Rita (Hermann) Dickerson in Lincoln, Kansas. He graduated from Manhattan High School and attended Kansas State University where he studied construction science. Mark spent several years in the hotel industry. Later on, he continued his education in computer science. Upon graduation, Mark was employed by Balderson in Wamego, Kansas and also the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office in Topeka. He was currently employed at Midland Loan/PNC Bank in Kansas City, where he specialized in technology development and support.

