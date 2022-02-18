Marjorie May Webb, age 85 of Riley, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Clay County Medical Center.
She was born on May 12, 1936 in Chandler, Oklahoma, the daughter of Perry C. and Orah L. (Melson) Myers.
On December 8, 1958, she married Gordon L. Webb. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Marjorie was a receptionist for the Holmes-Pfeifley Funeral Home for many years along with being a housewife and raising her three sons. She was an active member of the Riley Presbyterian Church where she played the organ and taught Sunday School among other things. Her absolute joy was music.
She is survived by three sons, Pete Webb of Riley, Joe Webb and wife Tina of Sky Valley, Georgia and Rich Webb and wife Amy of Overland Park, Kansas; one sister, Jean Cockrum and husband Raymond of Guthrie, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Monica, Natalie and Alec and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Gardner and two grandsons, Billy Webb and Micheal Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Riley Presbyterian Church with Pastors Gerry Sharp and Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Riley Presbyterian Church and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
