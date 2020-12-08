Hutchinson – Marjorie Jean (Horne) Pryor, 90, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Wesley Towers Retirement Community. She was born at her childhood home north and east of Volland, KS, to Millard and Ruth (Brabb) Horne, on July 23, 1930. Marjorie was the fourth of six children born to her parents.
Marjorie graduated from Alta Vista High School, Alta Vista, KS, in 1948. She attended Kansas State University, majoring in Home Economics. Marjorie taught at Templin, a one-room school near Volland, KS.
She married Harold Andrew Pryor from Fredonia, KS, on September 3, 1950, at the Danforth Chapel, located on the Kansas State University campus, Manhattan, KS. After a year in Norwich, KS, and two years in Wamego, KS, they settled in Hutchinson, KS.
Marjorie was a homemaker and they raised four children. She was active in the United Methodist Women and DUO Sunday School class at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and a Girl Scout leader. In recent years, she worked in the floriculture department at the Kansas State Fair, and volunteered at the Hutchinson Friends of the Library.
Marjorie is survived by: her children, David (Deana) Pryor of Mount Hope, KS, Barbara Albro of Goddard, KS, Gary (Debra) Pryor of Manhattan, KS, Doris Ann ‘Dodi’ (Dale) Dickson of Shawnee, KS; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Millard and Ruth Horne; husband, Harold Pryor; siblings, Blanche (Horne) Fink, Millard ‘Johnny’ Horne Jr., Donald Horne (infant), Donna (Horne) Bredow, and Edward Horne; son-in-law, George Albro; and great-grandchildren, Hope Madalynn Pryor and Rowan John Pryor.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Fredonia City Cemetery, Fredonia, KS, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, or Kansas 4-H Foundation, Manhattan, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
