Marjorie Lou Ingmire, age 92, passed away on March 31, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Columbia, Mo. She was born March 11, 1929 in the Old Post Office Oak House in Council Grove, Kansas to Jess & Neva Kellogg. Marge lived across the street from her Grandparents, A.O. & Elizabeth Rees and had fond memories of going to grandpa’s grocery store to get candy.
Marge was only 15 years of age when her mother passed away so she became the caregiver for her younger siblings. She graduated from Council Grove High School in May, 1947 where she was a cheerleader and head of the pep club.
Marge was married to Robert L. Ingmire of Council Grove on December 6, 1947. They moved to Junction City, Kansas in 1953. Marge worked as a receptionist for Harper, Hornbaker & Abbott Attorneys for 10 years. She then became the bookkeeper for the Good Samaritan Center in Junction City. Following retirement from the Good Samaritan Center she became their volunteer coordinator.
Marge was a bridge player and belonged to the well known Girls’ Bridge Club for over 50 years.
She was also a member of the doting Grandmothers Bridge Club where she remained a member until moving to Columbia, Mo. in December of 2016. Marge & Bob were avid boaters and enjoyed many fun times on Milford Lake with their children & grandchildren.
Marge was an active member of the First Christian Church in Junction City where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and was an active member of women’s circle & Bible study. Marge had a strong faith and love for the Lord and demonstrated this love through serving others in times of need and her work at church.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband Bob and sister Janet Yancey of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is survived by her sister Peggy Switzer of Manhattan, Kansas and a brother, Larry Kellogg of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is also survived by her 2 daughters, Christeene (Lyle) Butler of Manhattan, Kansas and Neva (Glenn) Berkey of Columbia, Missouri, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on May 1, 2021 at First Christian Church in Junction City, Kansas. Memorials can be sent to Manhattan Christian College, 1415 Anderson Ave., Manhattan, KS. 66502 or First Christian Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.
