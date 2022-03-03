Marjorie Aleen (Commons) Hayden, 99 years young, was peacefully lifted into Heaven early Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Marjorie was born July 1, 1922, on the family farmstead of rural Devon, Kansas where she grew up with her parents, Allie (Al) and Stella Virginia (Tippie) Commons and family until her marriage to her beloved Raymond Alfred Hayden on April 28th, 1946, when he returned home from WWll.
Marjorie was a hand’s on, hard-working farm wife and mother. Together she and Raymond’s union produced 6 living children: Larry Hayden (Kathi Crews)-Port Angeles, Washington; Dale Hayden (Connie Smith)-Manhattan, Kansas; Roxie (Hayden) Armstrong (Jim Armstrong-Deceased)-Kansas City, Kansas; Randy Hayden-Fort Scott, Kansas; Lana (Hayden) Bowman-Fort Scott, Kansas; Dallas Hayden (Jill Schaeffer)-Olathe, Kansas. In addition, Marjorie and Raymond lost twin boys early in their marriage.
Marjorie and Raymond enjoyed their 11 grandchildren: Kristyn Hayden, Emily (Hayden) Hoots, Lora (Hayden) Hanes, Joleene (Armstrong) Miller, Garen Armstrong, Lisa Hayden, Cari (Bowman) Hunziker, Leslie Bowman, Taylor (Bowman) Workman, Austin Hayden, and Kelsey (Hayden) Huston. From the grandchildren’s unions, Marjorie had 26 beautiful great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Raymond; her parents; one brother, Guy Commons and sister-in-law Cloma; one sister, Gladys (Commons) Johnson and brother-in-law Lee Johnson; son-in-law James (Jim) Armstrong, and many, many friends and family members over her near 100 years.
In addition to her love of family, Marjorie will be remembered for so many things such as her beautiful smile, her green thumb at gardening and all things that grow (her African violets were her favorite), and a passion for sewing, embroidery and quilting since she was a young girl. Being a farm wife and mother of 6, she was also a master in the kitchen. Family and friends will always remember, and try to mimic, her prowess at cooking for large groups, her pies, and her magnificent home-made noodles.
Her children especially want everyone to remember her legacies of love of family, hard work, and steadfast faithfulness to her Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, Fort Scott, Kansas, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jonathan Anderson. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery, Devon, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 8735 Rosehill Road, Unit 200, Lenexa, Kansas 66215. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.
Her family and friends are saddened by the loss of their precious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. But…this is not the end. She will live on in the precious arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.