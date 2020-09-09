Marjorie “Marge” Caroline Hansen, 94, of Wichita, formerly of Alma, Kansas, died on September 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma, Kansas. Visitation prior to the service at 10:00 am.
