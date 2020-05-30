Marjorie Grace Palmer, age 81, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on December 25, 1938 in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Ward Wilson and Helen May (Shriver) Seaman.
Marjorie was an office manager for Mutual of Omaha for 42 years. She was a member of the Valley Park United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and then the Sedalia Community Church. She enjoyed bowling in the Golden Oldies Bowling League and the fellowship of the Senior Citizens lunches every Wednesday in Riley. She always enjoyed singing and was an active participant in the sing-a-long group at Leonardville Nursing Home for many years. She loved her job as Grandma for her three grandchildren who she taught to bowl, sew, and cook.
She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Messerla and husband David of Manhattan; two brothers, David Seaman of Gravois Mills, Missouri and Dennis Seaman of O’Fallon, Missouri; three grandchildren, Matthew Messerla and wife Jara of Ottawa, Aaron Messerla of Chicago, Illinois and Katie Messerla of Manhattan and one great-grandson, Mason Lucas Messerla of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Seaman.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Sedalia Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A memorial has been established for the Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
