Marjorie Mae Coonrod was born on December 8th, 1936, in Spencer, Iowa, the twin daughter of Harlan C. & Ruby I. (Jones) Miller. Marjorie attended Haddam Public School, and graduated from Haddam High School, class of 1954.
She was united in marriage to Ed Wilkinson on December 1, 1955, and to this union, three children were born, Doug, Deb and Brad.
Marjorie worked for the Kansas SRS for many years, where she received many awards, retiring in 2002. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Belleville Country Club where she enjoyed many rounds of golf, and enjoyed playing bridge. Marjorie was a huge K-State fan, and attended many football games. She was also a member of the Central Christian Church.
Marjorie passed away on September 4, 2022, at the Republic County Hospital, at the age of 85 years, 8 months and 27 days.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Ed, and her second husband Dale in 2021.
Memories of Marjorie will be forever cherished by her children, son Doug Wilkinson and his wife Kayleen of Belleville, daughter Deborah Ayers Geist and her husband David of Shawnee, Kansas, and son Brad Wilkinson and his wife Darice of Belleville, as well as her twin sister, Margaret Steele of Littleton, Colorado.
Marjorie is also survived by her grandchildren, Brady Wilkinson and his wife Heather, Kayla Colgrove and her husband Nic, Colby Wilkinson and his wife Sara, Tyler Ayers and his wife Dawn, Travis Geist and his wife Amy, Kellie Gossman and her husband Jeff, and Brett Wilkinson and his wife Erica. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, Ethan Wilkinson, Leo and Milo Colgrove, Jocelyn and Brynlee Ayers, Brooklyn and Liam Geist, Declan and Makai Gossman, and Reese Wilkinson. She is also survived by four nephews, Spencer, Steven, Tim and Scott Steele. She will also be remembered by many neighbors and many friends.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Central Christian Church in Belleville, with Pastor Colton Strothers officiating, and Mr. Randy Paugh, eulogist. Memorial Honors will be provided by the Order of the Eastern Star, Ophal Chapter #115. Burial will follow at the Haddam City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7th, from 9am – 8pm, with family greeting friends from 6pm – 8pm, at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville.
Memorials are requested to the Republic County Hospital to benefit the nursing staff, to honor them for the excellent care they have provided to Marjorie throughout the years, especially in the days prior to her passing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.