If anyone in Heaven is in need of cheering up, help is on the way. Marjorie Parrish Conklin, of Westmoreland, Kansas, a woman whose positivity infected everyone around her, passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 78. She is already missed greatly by her loving family and a legion of supportive friends.
Marjorie was born on April 27, 1942 in Atascadero, California to John Randall Parrish and Isabel Webb Parrish. Marjorie moved frequently with her family during her father’s career as a VA hospital administrator. She graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1960 and received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Kansas in 1964.
While in Lawrence, she met the love of her life, Gary F. Conklin, and they married on January 25, 1964 at Danforth Chapel. Marjorie attended the University of Kansas Law School for a brief time before moving to Westmoreland with Gary so he could start a private practice. Marjorie had a short teaching career, before spending many years as the office manager for Gary’s law practice.
Faith was important to Marjorie and she was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church of Westmoreland as well as the United Methodist Women. She lived in Westmoreland, a city she loved deeply, for 55 years and worked countless volunteer hours for many organizations. Among the organizations she was involved with were the Westmoreland Community Service Club, PRIDE, Westmoreland Historical Society, Westy BBQ, and Red Hat Ladies. She also trained as a volunteer firefighter. In 1993, she was named Westmoreland Citizen of the Year. Marjorie was a former Board Member of Wellsprings, as well as a proud resident for the last few years of her life. Marjorie loved spending time with family and the Christmas season was her favorite time of the year. Her family never missed a Christmas together with her in Westmoreland.
Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Kellie White and her husband Dennis Fitzpatrick, of St. Louis, Missouri; a son, Cory Conklin and his wife Kay, of Kansas City, Missouri; her sister, Jannis Parrish, of Counce, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Julia White and Beck Fitzpatrick, and five nieces and nephews (Kathie, Marsha, Gil, David Randall, and Mike). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary Conklin, brother-in-law, Dr. Gilbert Parrish, and niece, Debbie.
So, when it is your turn to arrive at the Pearly Gates, listen for lots of laughter and encouragement. Marjorie should be at the center.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Westmoreland City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a church service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the United Methodist Church, Westmoreland, KS or Topeka Rescue Mission, Topeka, KS, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary of Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
