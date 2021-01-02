Marjorie Ann McKee, loving wife, and mother of four, passed on December 21, 2020 at age 91 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Marjorie was born on May 26, 1929 to Dudley John Fisk and Elsie Ruth (Allen) Fisk in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. She was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Richard (Miles) McKee on June 22, 1952 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. They raised one daughter Annell, and three sons, Dave, Richard, and John.
As a young girl Marjorie developed a passion for music, playing the trumpet, piano and organ, which she continued to pursue throughout her life. She received a degree in Music Education from the College of Emporia and taught music at the grade school in Lincoln, Kansas. For many years Marjorie volunteered as organist, pianist, and bell choir member for the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. Her love of music is most fondly remembered by her family through the evening trumpet practices with each of her four young children.
Marjorie was an avid gardener, raising fresh vegetables, preserving Dads annual bounty harvest of apples, and maintaining beds of beautiful flowers around the yard. She contributed her time to the community as a Deacon for the First Presbyterian Church and volunteer in the church food pantry. She will always be remembered as a positive, caring, and loving wife, mother, and neighbor.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Dudley.
She is survived by her husband Miles, her four children Dave (Susan) McKee of Sheridan, Wyoming; Richard McKee of Topeka, Kansas; Annell (Gary) Danczyk of Whitefish, Montana; John (Angie) McKee of San Clemente, California, nine grandchildren and her two sisters Mary Lou (Fisk) Perret and Patricia (Fisk) Murray.
Private services will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Charitable donations in memory of Marjorie can be made to the Music Department, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St., Manhattan, Kansas 66502, or online at www.firstpresmanhattan.com. Contributions and cards also may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
