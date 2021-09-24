Marita Anne Hagenmaier, age 69, of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Wellsprings of Westmoreland.
She was born on November 4, 1951 in Marysville, the daughter of William Joseph and Gertrude Anna (Wenzl) Cain and graduated from Marysville High School.
On September 4, 1976 in Beattie, she married Frank Carl Hagenmaier. He survives of the home.
Marita was a farm wife who also babysat other children and later cleaned homes for the elderly. She was a devout Catholic and taught Religion class, donated to Catholic charities, watched EWTN, made rosaries and loved to pray. She was good at sewing and enjoyed visiting historical churches and going on walks. She loved visiting her grandchildren and attending all of her children’s school activities.
In addition to her husband Frank, she is survived by five children, Marcie Sutton and husband John of Topeka, Jeremy Hagenmaier of Randolph, Luke Hagenmaier of Randolph, Jude Hagenmaier and wife Liz of Lenexa and Casie Amaro and husband A.J. of Manhattan; five grandchildren, Riley Sutton, Madeline Sutton, Willa Hagenmaier, Isla Hagenmaier and Maverick Amaro; one brother, Jim Cain of Topeka; three sisters, Jean Breedlove and husband Jim of Lawrence, Peggy Gerstner and husband Charlie of Frankfort and Patti Rottinghaus and husband Dan of Axtell and one sister-in-law, Earlene Hagenmaier of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Bernice Hagenmaier and her brother-in-law, Bill Hagenmaier.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to the Marita Hagenmaier Memorial Fund to be distributed to a few Catholic charities. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
