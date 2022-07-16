Marion Wagner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 in the Sunflower Memory Center at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas.
Marion Eugene Wagner was born July 31, 1934 near Vienna in Maries County, Missouri, to Dora Ethel Honse and Alfred Casper Wagner. He grew up in Missouri and Illinois and after attending Perry, Illinois High School he entered the United States Army in 1953. He served at Fort Riley, Kansas and Aschaffeburg Installation, Frankfurt, Germany until his honorable discharge in 1956 at which time he was a member of the United States Army Reserve until 1961.
While stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas he met and married Donna Jean Wagor in 1955 and they had four daughters, Sheryl, Sondra, Teresa and Laura. Marion married Marilyn Yeoman in Nebraska in 1969 and they had two sons, Mark and Stephen.
As a young man he enjoyed fishing, roller skating and swing dancing. In the world of employment in Kansas, Nebraska and Arizona he was flexible and diversified and held jobs as a heavy equipment operator in the construction field, automobile salesman favoring the Ford brand, manufactured housing sales, real estate developer, modular home manufacturing factory owner, over the road truck driver certified for both tanker and tractor rigs (Central Transportation Co., Norfolk, NE) and real estate salesman. After retiring he drove a bus for Flint Hills ATA and lived in Manhattan, Kansas until May of 2021 when he moved to Topeka, Kansas.
Marion was a member of the NE Nebraska Shrine Club, the BPOE and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Elgin, brother Wade, twin sister Mary Ethel McClintock, son in law, Thomas Cuddy, granddaughter Kacie Rae Skidmore and grandson Allan Bechtel.
He is survived by his children Sheryl (Larry Johnson), Prescott Valley, Arizona; Sondra Cuddy, Gilbert, Arizona; Teresa (Tom Bechtel), Ponca City, Oklahoma; Laura Skidmore, Manhattan, Kansas; Mark Wagner, Columbus, Nebraska; Stephen (Angela) Wagner, Randolph, Nebraska AND seven grand children and five great grandchildren Thomas John (TJ) Cuddy, Laela and Emma; Whitney Cuddy and fiancé Philip Pokorny, Eleanor, Lake and Nash; Charles Colton Skidmore; Erin Bechtel White (Nick); Hanna Wagner; Rachel Wagner; Elizabeth Wagner.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare system at va.gov. (cdceportal.va.gov)
