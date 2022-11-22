Marion Alice Kranz, 89, of Wetmore, KS, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, KS. She was born May 19, 1933 in Troy, KS, the daughter of Clyde Garfield and Viola Belle (Smith) Dittemore.
Marion graduated from Holton High School in 1952. She lived most of her life in Nemaha and Jackson Counties; moving to Wetmore in 1959. She worked as an usher at the Arcada Theater in Holton, Grain Elevator in Netawaka all through the 70’s & 80’s, Secretary for Wetmore High School from 1968-1974 and many years on the election board.
Marion was a member of Wetmore American Legion Post 282 Auxiliary, Modern Wetmore Study Club, Wetmore 4-H Leader and Wetmore Bowling League.
She married Howard Eugene Kranz on March 22, 1953 in Holton. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2014; after 61 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by 5 sisters, Dorcas Killion, Verna Hendrix, Cathern Ring, Marjorie Kranz and Evelyn Wittenberg and 2 brothers, Hugh and Clyde “Mose” Dittemore.
Survivors include her 5 children, Janet Horton (Neil) of Manhattan, KS, Sandy Hutfles (Sam) of Baileyville, KS, Dennis Kranz (Carol) of La Vernia, TX, Tammy Ethridge (Troy) of Salina, KS and Mike Kranz (Holly) of Frisco, TX; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Wetmore Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at the funeral home. Marion will lie-in-state Sunday afternoon until 6:00 P.M. and Monday from 9 A.M.- 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Apostolic Christian Home or to the Riley County Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
