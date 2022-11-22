Marion Alice Kranz, 89, of Wetmore, KS, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, KS. She was born May 19, 1933 in Troy, KS, the daughter of Clyde Garfield and Viola Belle (Smith) Dittemore.

Marion graduated from Holton High School in 1952. She lived most of her life in Nemaha and Jackson Counties; moving to Wetmore in 1959. She worked as an usher at the Arcada Theater in Holton, Grain Elevator in Netawaka all through the 70’s & 80’s, Secretary for Wetmore High School from 1968-1974 and many years on the election board.

