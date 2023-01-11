Marion (Boog) Foveaux, 88, passed away peaceably on Jan. 7, 2023.
He was born June 29, 1934 and was preceded in death by his father William and mother, Jessie Lee Brown Foveaux, and his brothers and sisters; William (Bill Joe), Duane (Chick), Merle (Mudd), Francis (Hank), Sadie, Aleda(Dee Dee), and Marjorie.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Donna, the love of his life for 39+ years.
Boog was a topnotch crane operator for many years. Later his career of building and repairing microwave towers allowed him and Donna the opportunity to travel to many places around the country often taking their trailer with them. He/they especially loved the time his work sent him to Puerto Rico and he had hoped to go back there.
He was proud to be a member of the Operating Engineers Local 101. He was a member of the VFW, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the American Legion.
Boog was a very social and friendly person. He usually had a cigar in his mouth and a handful of candy in his pockets to give to everyone. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting and visiting casinos. At home he was becoming masterful at working his jigsaw puzzles and he especially enjoyed doing that with his family. He loved being around his friends when he made his rounds about town to have a beer and to play the gaming machines.
He and Donna had 2 daughters who survive with their families: Diane Waddell (Greg) Olathe, Ks; his grandkids Robert Waddell Olathe Ks; Wendy Waddell San Diego, CA.
Karen Gentry (Eric), Spiro, OK; his grandkids Christy Graham Mountain Home, AR; Jim Kitterman (Whitney); and his great granddaughter Eleanor Manhattan, Ks. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and their families in Georgia, all around the country and locally.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 7:30 Wednesday January 11, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday January 12, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with the Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorials can be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Ks or the Riley County Historical Museum, or to a charity of your choice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
