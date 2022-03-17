Marilyn Kaye Walker, 73, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in St. George, Kansas. She was born April 11, 1948 in Smith Center, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Michael and Estherbelle Francis (Meierhoff) Baumann. She was baptized and confirmed at the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Kensington, Kansas. Marilyn was predeceased by both her parents, Ralph and Estherbelle, and her husband, Rod Walker.
Marilyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She grew up on a farm outside of Kensington, Kansas and graduated from Kensington High School. Marilyn received her Bachelor of Education degree from Fort Hays State University. After many years focused on raising her children, Marilyn joined the Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University where she worked for 25 years and made many lasting friendships. Marilyn was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan for many years, and in the past few years had become active in the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego, Kansas.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Gus (and Keri) Kincaid of Leawood, Kansas and granddaughter Evie; her daughter Jessica (and Brian) Phillips of Indianapolis, Indiana and grandchildren Gracie, Gus and Larkin; sister Marlene (and Allen) McNerney of St. George, Kansas; brothers Randy (and Irene) Baumann of Smith Center, Kansas, Frederick “Rick” Baumann of Kensington, Kansas, and Van (and Kim) Baumann of Marquette, Kansas; stepdaughter Hallie Winters of McKinney, Texas and grandchildren Natalie and Nathan Winters; stepdaughter Anne (and Steve) Palmer of Kansas City, Missouri; and her loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Sunrise Cemetery (2901 Stagg Hill Road, Manhattan, Kansas).
Memorial contributions may be given to the Rod Walker Scholarship Fund through the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
