American artist Marilyn Summers Cool passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Marilyn created a lifetime’s worth of semi-abstract art reflecting the world as she saw it, using watercolor, gouache, acrylics, oils, and prints, as well as the occasional sculpture. She chose to create close studies of small natural wonders and fanciful explorations of the human psyche. The intensity of her work became the hallmark of her art. Her extensive work has been displayed at exhibitions and galleries across the country, and is held in a number of private collections.
Marilyn Lee Summers Cool was the first of five born to Alvin (Bill) and Mary Catherine Badger Summers in St. Joseph, MO, on September 8, 1937. Her artistic abilities were recognized at a young age and encouraged by her father, who provided her with art supplies and tutoring. In 1950 her family moved to Clay Center, KS. In these formative years Marilyn worked to develop her talent, and often utilized her artistic gifts for high school theatre and musical productions, as well as yearbook illustrations.
Marilyn received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with majors in art and psychology from Kansas State University, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She supplemented her degree with courses at the Kansas City Art Institute, graduate studies in sculpture and painting at Louisiana State University, and instruction in printmaking in both Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Marilyn received certification to teach through Emporia State University and taught art in the Junction City, KS, schools. She also taught college workshops in Houston, TX, instructed in various art centers, and taught in Argentina as part of an Armstrong State University educators’ exchange. She gave private lessons in her Minneapolis studio and through the Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota (WARM) mentored younger women artists.
Marilyn married David Brock Cool, of Glasco, KS, on June 9, 1961 in Clay Center, KS. David’s import work with Cargill moved the family home to various port cities around the U.S., with a final move to the corporate headquarters in Minneapolis, MN.
Marilyn is warmly remembered for her strong sense of family. Throughout her lifetime she fashioned abiding relationships with friends and family through her emotional support and openheartedness. She often used her skills to create whimsical cards, small paintings, and other works of art to share with others.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Janis Renee Cool Leasure and son-in-law Brian Leasure of Carbondale, CO; her son, Steven Cool and fiancée Natalie Stamy of Minneapolis, MN; her grandson, Dillon Leasure; and her granddaughter, Morgan Leasure. She is also survived by her siblings, Janice Summers Gibbs of Manhattan, KS; Deborah Summers Norwood of Lawrence, KS; and Bill Summers of Picabo, ID; by her brother- and sister-in-law Edward and JoAnn Cool Alban of Savannah, GA; and by nine nieces and nephews, and seven great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cool, in 1998, and her brother, Edward Summers, in 2021.
A memorial service and reception are to be held June 25th, 11:00 am, at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Road, Minnetonka, MN, where Marilyn was a longtime member. Marilyn would have enjoyed seeing everyone in colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Van Go, Inc, an arts-based employment program for teens and young adults founded by a close friend of Marilyn’s, at PO Box 153, Lawrence, KS 66044.
