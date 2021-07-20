Marilyn Sue Piper, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions to the Marilyn Piper Memorial Fund in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.campanellastewart.com

