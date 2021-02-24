Marylin Miller, 96, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wamego First United Methodist Church or the Wamego Public Library, in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Training noise at Fort Riley will be constant into the summer
- K-State receives COVID-19 vaccines as it plans for in-person classes this fall
- Mayor wants to keep flat property tax rate; others undecided
- Riley County records nine new cases of COVID-19
- Riley County crime below state's rate from 2003 to 2019
- Dear Sir or Madam: Paul McCartney memoir due out in November
- Drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped
- Manhattan girls’ basketball defeats Seaman 44-36
Most Popular
Articles
- Aggieville no longer promoting Fake Patty's Day events
- K-State doctoral student linked to Capitol riot released from custody
- Kansas State hires Trumain Carroll as new strength coach, source says
- T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter defends actions after JC dog placed with new owners
- Kansas State strength and conditioning director Chris Dawson accepts same position at UCF
- Looser coronavirus restrictions coming to Riley County this week
- USD 383 hires Oliver Brown Elementary principal
- LOVE STORIES | Manhattan couple bonds over online dating experiences
- No injuries reported after residential fire in southwest Manhattan
- Conservation group names local award after former USD 383 board member
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.