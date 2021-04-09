Marilyn Jean Luthi, age 77 of Wakefield, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on October 16, 1943 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Florence Elizabeth (Adams) Duncan.
On February 12, 1965 in Leonardville, she married Gerald Dean Luthi. He survives of the home.
Marilyn graduated from Crum’s Beauty School and following college, owned and operated Ole’s Place in Leonardville, cooked at the Clay County Medical Center and Leonardville Nursing Home and worked at Ray’s IGA during her career. She was a member of the Clay Center Covenant Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers and sewing. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Dugan and husband Charles of Leonardville and Jerrilyn Hendrickson and husband Ronald of Clifton; four grandchildren, Isabella Dugan (Nathan Birney), Cierra Dugan (Trevor Klein), Robert Hendrickson and Annalea Hendrickson; one great grandchild on the way and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Richard Duncan and Deana Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Clay Center Covenant Church with Pastor Brad Mann officiating. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.